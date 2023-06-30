Aug 4 ShoBox card announced ShoBox: The New Generation returns August 4 on Showtime with the tripleheader from the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The main event is a ten round super featherweight clash between Jordan White (14-1, 10 KOs) and undefeated Eridson Garcia (17-0, 11 KOs). Other fights are undefeated super welterweight prospect Paul Kroll (10-0-1, 6 KOs) against Guido Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature, and super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KOs) against Johnny Spell (8-0, 4 KOs) in the telecast opener. Promoter is Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions. Scoby hammers, retires Lundy Nontshinga to make first defense of IBF title Like this: Like Loading...

