By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga “Special One” makes the first defense of his IBF junior flyweight title against the mandatory challenger Regie Suganob of the Philippines on Sunday at the International Convention Centre in East London.

The tournament will be shown live on Supersport

The 25-year-old Nontshinga (11-0, 9 KOs) won the title in September last year when he outpointed Hector Flores in Mexico, in a closely fought encounter.

The challenger Suganob (13-0, 4 KOs) made his pro debut in November 2018 and captured the vacant IBF Youth flyweight title on 12 October 2021 with ten round points win over Jerome Belara (6-0).

In September 2022 he scored a ten round decision over the capable Andika “Golden Boy” Sabu 19-0-1, and in his most recent fight in September last year he won on an eight round technical knockout against Mark Viceles 17-0-1.when the fight was stopped after Viceles suffered a cut over his right eyebrow.

Nontshinga is the only South African to hold one of the main organization titles and has had outstanding career since making his pro on 30 July 2017.

On 21 October 2018 he won the vacant African Boxing Union light flyweight title on a ninth-round technical knockout against Tisetso Modisadife.

He then went on to capture the IBF International light flyweight title with a first-round knockout win over Adam Yahaya on 7 April 2019, and has made successful defences against Siyabongo Siyo (tko 9) and Ivan Soriano (ko 5).

Suganob will be having his first fight outside his home country and with only a 31% knockout ratio he is not recognised as a big puncher.

Nontshinga has a knockout ratio of 82% and could win inside the distance, but the Filipino is known as a skilful fighter and could take the South Africa to a close point’s decision.

Also on the packed undercard will be IBF Inter-continental junior flyweight champion Nhlanhla Tyirha, SA bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi, South African mini flyweight champion Bangile Nyangeni and SA super middleweight champion Asemahle Wellem.

The tournament is presented by Rumble Africa Promotions.