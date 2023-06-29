By Brad Snyder – The Undercard

Heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) and former world champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s ESPN-televised clash at Toledo’s Huntington Center.

Jared Anderson: “I come prepared for anything and everything. Luckily, he is still a southpaw. I think that was the biggest reason that we chose him after the change. He’s also a bigger name. He is a former world champion. He has fought a few world titleholders as well. I’m prepared for everything. It didn’t throw a monkey wrench in the plan, but it definitely made us go back to the drawing board, look at the tapes, and come back with a plan.”

Charles Martin: “I was happy when I got the call. I had been putting in a lot of work, so I was happy that the hard work was finally paying off. I’ve dedicated myself fully. I leave no stones unturned. You can’t do that in this game…I’m up for the challenge. He’s a big, strong, young lion. And I’m here.”

* * *

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Montreal-based wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) takes on Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs).

Arslanbek Makhmudov: “Camp was good. Everything was great. I just can’t wait for it to be Saturday so I can perform…I came here to compete against the best and become the champion of the world. That’s my goal, my target and my dream.”

Raphael Akpejiori: “This is the best guy I will have faced. But to be a champion, you have to go through some fire. And I have put myself in line to go through that fire. All I have to do is listen to the ‘Road Warrior’ (Glen Johnson) and do everything we’ve done in camp.”