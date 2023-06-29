Heavyweight giants Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) and Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) are all set for a highly anticipated rematch at the OVO Arena, Wembley on Saturday 23 September 23 on TNT Sports (currently known as BT Sport until July 18). Big Bang Zhang and Juggernaut Joyce first collided in mid-April at the Copper Box Arena, where it was Zhang who left the venue in possession of the WBO interim heavyweight world championship strap. Referee Howard Foster stopped the fight in the sixth round due to the heavy swelling around the right eye of defending champion Joyce.

Zhilei Zhang: “I created history last time and I believe the best way to inherit history is to create new ones. I look at the rematch as if it was a new fight; I look at Joe Joyce as if I never fought him before. I started from zero and this is the new self.”

Joe Joyce: “I’m coming back to take back what’s mine and I am leaving everything in that ring. No compromises. No underestimating my opponent. Nothing, but a win. Last time out I lost my undefeated professional record. It was hard to take. But after the dust settled, all that will do is make me better. I’ve learned lessons. I’m ready. And I am coming for everything.”

Promoter Frank Warren: “This is a fight with high stakes written all over it. The first fight in April was the best heavyweight fight made this year and I am expecting more of the same at the OVO Arena on September 23.

“Joe will acknowledge that Zhilei did a number on him at the Copper Box and he has a lot to work on to put it right. But he knows what he has got to do, and his immediate future depends on him regaining his position as WBO Interim world champion.

“Thankfully, for Joe’s sake, the rotation system for mandatory challenges with the governing bodies means the WBO contender against the unified champion has yet to be called, so victory in September will put Joe right back in the frame to fight whoever emerges victorious out of the current champion Oleksandr Usyk and his next challenger Daniel Dubois.

“This is why the stakes are so incredibly high for both fighters and I hope and expect that Wembley will be packed to the rafters for such a significant heavyweight match.”