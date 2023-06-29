Ex champ Guevara dominates Herrera Former WBC light flyweight champion Pedro “Pedrin” Guevara (40-3, 22 KOs), now competing at super flyweight, scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Miguel “Joyita” Herrera (22-6-5, 8 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Centro de Eventos Figlostase in Culiacan, México. Guevara landed cleanly and often en route to a 100-90 3x. Guevara hasn’t lost since 2017, winning ten consecutive fights. Weights from New York City Like this: Like Loading...

