Weights from New York City Kurt Scoby 143.1 vs. Hammerin’ Hank Lundy 139.8

Brian Ceballo 154.8 vs. Mitch Louis-Charles 153.2

Terell Bostic 139.8 vs. Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez 140.2

Arnold Gonzalez 150.6 vs. Alejandro Munera 146.2

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado 130.8 vs. Yeuri “Dinamita” Andujar 131.4 Venue: Sony Hall, NYC

Promoter: Boxing Insider

TV: YouTube

