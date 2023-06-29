Fight week is here, and Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson is home. Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs), who was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, will fight former world champion “Prince” Charles Martin on Saturday evening at the Huntington Center.

Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), who accepted the fight on less than two weeks’ notice after Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw, is the most notable opponent of Anderson’s career. He briefly held the IBF heavyweight crown in 2016.

Anderson kicked off fight week with a pair of community events. First, he stopped by Tony Packo’s, a Toledo landmark that has been a staple of the city since 1932. Anderson, in keeping with a Packo’s tradition that includes former U.S. Presidents and stars of stage and screen, signed a hot dog bun that will be encased and displayed at the restaurant.

Later that afternoon, Anderson hosted about 75 local children at The Believe Center, a Toledo-based nonprofit. He signed posters for the children and discussed his journey from Toledo to the top of the heavyweight division.

Anderson-Martin and a high-stakes heavyweight co-feature between Arslanbek Makhmudov and Raphael Akpejiori will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

This is what Anderson had to say Wednesday after his hometown tour.

“I enjoy giving back to my community and talking with the kids. I come from the same place they do, and I want to show them what can be achieved with hard work.”

“I came home because I wanted to bring a great event to my city. I’ve wanted to fight here ever since I turned pro, and the time is now. The atmosphere will be crazy, and I’m going to put on a show.”

“It’s about getting the victory and moving on to the next one.”