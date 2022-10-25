Weights from San Juan, Puerto Rico By Boxing Bob Newman Bryan Chevalier 129.6 vs Cesar Juarez 130

(Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super Feather Title) Nestor Bravo 139.6 vs Adrián Yung 139

(Vacant NABO Jr. Welter Title) Brian Ceballo 150 vs Nicklaus Flaz 149

Addiel Perez 134 vs Waldemar Carril 134

William Ortiz 142 vs Brian Rodríguez 140

José Aguirre 132 vs Ezequiel Tevez 130

Kenny Romero 111 vs Julian Garcia 111

Bryan Perez 147 vs Carlos Irizarry 147

Yahir Gallardo 174 vs Luis Ramos 171 Venue: Roberto Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Miguel Cotto (Cotto Promotions)

JoJo Diaz expects tough challenge from Zepeda Fight Week

