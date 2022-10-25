By Boxing Bob Newman
Bryan Chevalier 129.6 vs Cesar Juarez 130
(Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super Feather Title)
Nestor Bravo 139.6 vs Adrián Yung 139
(Vacant NABO Jr. Welter Title)
Brian Ceballo 150 vs Nicklaus Flaz 149
Addiel Perez 134 vs Waldemar Carril 134
William Ortiz 142 vs Brian Rodríguez 140
José Aguirre 132 vs Ezequiel Tevez 130
Kenny Romero 111 vs Julian Garcia 111
Bryan Perez 147 vs Carlos Irizarry 147
Yahir Gallardo 174 vs Luis Ramos 171
Venue: Roberto Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Promoter: Miguel Cotto (Cotto Promotions)
Broadcast: PROBOX TV
