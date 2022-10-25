Big week to close out October with the return of Vassily Lomachencko as the big attraction.

WEDNESDAY

ProBox TV kicks off the week’s action from the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico with super featherweight Bryan Chevalier (17-1-1, 13 KOs) against Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (27-12, 20 KOs).

THURSDAY

Punching Grace has a PPV stream from Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, featuring super lightweight Yves Ulysse Jr (21-2, 12 KOs) against Jose Macias Enriquez (16-1-2, 7 KOs). Also, super lightweight Steve Claggett (32-7-2, 22 KOs) meets Jonathan Jose Eniz (30-17-1, 13 KOs).

FRIDAY

ESPN+ has a heavyweight clash from the Atlantico in Rome, Italy, featuring undefeated heavyweight Olympian Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9

KO) against Jay McFarlane (13-6, 5 KO).

SATURDAY

ESPN+ will be at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden, NYC for the return of two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world titlist Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) against Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KO) in a lightweight bout. The co-feature featherweight Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) against Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs). Like Loma, Ramirez is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In the first of two boxing shows on DAZN, undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) is back in action, facing Karen Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) from Wembley Arena in London. Former world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) meets Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) for the Euro featherweight crown in the co-feature.

The second DAZN show features an interesting lightweight showdown between former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and unbeaten William Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Also seeing action is popular welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs).

Showtime Sports has a $59.95 PPV featuring cruiserweight Jake “The Problem Child” Paul against UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva from the Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Phoenix. Nothing really PPV-worthy on the undercard, so you’re buying this for the main event.