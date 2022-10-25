By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF and IBO world champion Billy “The Kid” Dib is recovering in the hospital after an emergency operation to remove a tumor from his stomach on Monday. The current IBF #8 lightweight has asked for boxing fans to pray for him.

“10 or 11 days ago I was having bad pain and they sent me off for a scan but it showed something very little,” Dib told the Wide World of Sport.” They told me not to worry about it and gave me some medication. But then the following days I was feeling really sick and I went to Canterbury Hospital, they put me on morphine and they sent me home and said I need to do a scan, and then when I called to get the scan done the next day, they said, ‘Sorry we can’t get you in until Monday.’

“I told them, ‘I’m dying. I need help please.’ They said, ‘Sir, if you’re dying, call the hospital.’

“Then I was taken to my mum’s house and my brother called a friend of his who is a doctor and he said to get to Bella Vista Norwest Hospital straight away. I did that and they found a 5cm tumor in my stomach.”

“They’ve cut it out, they’ve said they’ve got it all but I’m in recovery and it’s very hard. Who knows what God has got planned for me. The tumor was behind my gallbladder. I’m in bed right now, I don’t know if I need chemo in the future. They’ve taken the tumor out but they want to test it and see what kind of cancer it is and if it’s going to spread.

“I’m very lucky. Please tell everybody to pray for me and I love them all.”