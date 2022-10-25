By Boxing Bob Newman

The WBO 35th annual convention teed off (literally) with a golf tournament at El Legado Golf Club in Salinas, Puerto Rico, about an hour outside of San Juan at 7:30 this morning. WBO president Francisco Paco Valcarcel is an avid golfer and has made the sport and integral part of the organization’s convention for the past 23 years.

Awards we’re given as follows:

First Place Net: Antonio Cabrero (69)

Second Place Net: José Pérez (70)

Third Place Net: Manolo Fernández (71)

First Place Gross: Yared Rosa (72)

Second Place Gross: Frankie Martínez (80)

Third Place Gross: Manuel Vizcarrondo (81)

Closest to the Pin #5: Rafy Reyes

Closest to the Pin #8: Giovani Contreras

Closest to the Pin #11: Anthony Torres

Closest to the Pin #15: Manuel Fernández

Straighest Drive #2: Yaret Rosa

Longest Drive #13: Charlie Rivas

Afterward, all the convention delegates boarded a bus to Ladi’s Restaurant, for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Tuesday morning will commence with the general assembly including elections. After lunch, several reports are scheduled to be delivered, including that from the president, treasurer and championship committee. The evening will see a meet and greet cocktail with several champions past and present on hand.