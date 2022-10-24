Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya presented a $1 million dollar check to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital today during a special event hosted by Chavelyta’s Pink Hood. The “Pamper Me” day treated people who have recently been diagnosed, completed treatment, or have lost a loved one to cancer.

The donation, spread out over the next decade, will allow for a significant expansion of breast cancer services for the Boyle Heights community. De La Hoya is a longtime donor to the hospital, where several departments are named in his honor, including the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, the Oscar De La Hoya Labor & Delivery Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Neonatal Intensive Care Center.