WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez is in Tokyo, Japan to make his second title defense against #2 ranked challenger Sokichi Iwata on November 1. The show also features a WBA/WBC Unification fight as Hiroto Kyoguchi faces Kenshiro Teraji in the main event.

“We feel great going into this match with Iwata. Our training camp has been 100% here in Puerto Rico and we are confident of a victory,” stated Gonzalez. “I feel no pressure going overseas to defend my title, it just motivates me more to bring the title back home with me.”

Traveling to Tokyo with Gonzalez is head trainer Luis Espada along with strength & conditioning coach Victor Martinez, assistant trainer and father Luis Gonzalez and promoter Tuto Zabala Jr of All Star Boxing.

“Bomba Gonzalez is in the best moment of his career” stated Zabala Jr. “He is disciplined, very mature and has learned how to take care of his body in and out of the ring which has been a key to his success. Iwata is a great prospect, but Bomba is very motivated for this defense and we feel he has what it takes to defeat the young challenger.”

Gonzalez last appeared on June 24th as he defended his WBO title against Mark Anthony Barriga in front of sold-out crowd at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL.

Bomba seeks to remain Puerto Rico’s only male world champion before the year ends. The winner of Gonzalez-Iwata and Kyoguchi-Kenshiro will most likely square off next year in what will be the first time in history all three belts in this division are contested.

The fight card is set to air live on Amazon Prime (Japan) ESPN+ (United States) & ESPN Knockout (All of Latin America). Gonzalez-Iwata is presented by Teiken Promotions in assocation with All Star Boxing, Inc.