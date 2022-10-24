Tim Tszyu sparring partners By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing With the help of three American sparring partners, WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is pulling out all the stops to defeat undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1, 19 KOs) on January 28 in Las Vegas. Hand-picked by Team Tszyu are IBF #4, WBC #5 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs), middleweight D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs), and 19-year-old amateur star Quincy Williams, the 2022 National Golden Gloves champion. Bomba Gonzalez ready for Iwata South African champion loses in two rounds Like this: Like Loading...

