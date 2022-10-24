By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
With the help of three American sparring partners, WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is pulling out all the stops to defeat undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1, 19 KOs) on January 28 in Las Vegas. Hand-picked by Team Tszyu are IBF #4, WBC #5 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs), middleweight D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs), and 19-year-old amateur star Quincy Williams, the 2022 National Golden Gloves champion.
If they fought for real, I think Conwell would beat Tszyu.
I respect all boxers who put themselves on the line. My level of respect for Tim Tszyu has grown tremendously. He said he wanted to fight Charlo and he’s actually preparing to do this. I thought for sure it was empty talk. Kudos to him for coming to the states and putting his “O” on the line. I don’t think he’s ready for Charlo but it’s great to see him follow in his father’s footsteps concerning fighting the best in his weight class. Win, lose or draw I’m totally a fan of this guy.
Can’t believe he’s as confident as he is that he will beat Charlo but at least he’s not just talking about it. I think Charlo stops him 8-9 rounds
I agree. Tszyu’s lack of head movement will be a target for Charlo with the counters. Tszyu has a bad habit of keeping his head stationary as he comes into reach on his opponents. Charlo’s right hook will tee off on this weakness.
He’s not messing around with sparring partners here. These are some talented guys to be working against. Hard to not like TT , he’s not holding off on taking his shot against a clutch champion!
I am sure Charlo will be fully ready when the bell rings since the media circus is hovering over Tszyu getting ready for this fight. Charlo knows the world is watching on this matchup and defeating Tszyu adds more opportunities to his career. Charlo’s counter punching will be a huge factor in this fight. Tszyu has not faced anybody yet that can bring an offense to the table like Charlo. Charlo on a TKO.
I’m actually picking a split decision in this one. Just haven’t figured out which side yet.
Tszyu is a live dog tho. He’s very heavy handed even tho he is green but I think hes going to give charlo all he can handle.
I picked mayorga over Vernon Forrest back in the day because I knew mayorga was stronger and tougher even tho forrest was by far the better boxer. I’m getting the same spidey sense in this one.
I would like to see some training camp footage and the weigh in before i make my final wager though.
PROPPER PREPERATION PREVENTS POOR PERFORMANCES!!!!!
Gotta respect the dedication.
I’m going with Charlo on this, but if the kid can pull it off, this will be the reason why.
Bringing in guys that are better than him to me is a sign he is a little worried ..
If Tim has anywhere near his father’s talent, I’d pick him to upset Charlo. It just might be his time to shine.
Will most likely get JACKED in sparring!!