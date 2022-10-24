By Ron Jackson

Promising South African junior bantamweight champion Landile Ngxeke (9-1-1, 4 KOs) lost his unbeaten record when he was smashed to defeat in the second round by Filipino Jayr Raquinel (13-2-1, 10 KOs) in a clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior bantamweight title at the International Convention Centre in East London on Sunday afternoon.

There is was little in it in the first round but the southpaw Raquinel (52.15kg) scored with a good uppercut to possibly shade the round.

Raquinel, 25, came out fast at the bell for round two and pressed the action before scoring with a big left hook that sent the South African flat on his back in the corner. He manged to beat the count as the referee Lulama Mtya gave him plenty of time to recover.

However, the 27-year-old Ngxaka (51.60kg) was in no condition continue and the fight was waved off at 1 minute 41 seconds into the round.

The unused judges were Pumeza Zinakile, Sithembele Tom and Sipho Ndongeni.

* * *

In the main supporting bout, a mini flyweight contest, 25-year-old Jake Amparo (47.63kg) from the Philippines outboxed the 22-year-old South African Mthokozisi Ngxaka (47.45kg) who fights from the southpaw stance over eight rounds in a poor contest with the South African pushing and holding throughout. The scores were 79-75, 78-74 and 77-75.

UNDERCARD

Junior bantamweight: Phumela Cafu W ko 2 Lazarus Nalamambo

Featherweight: Zolisa Batyi W pts 8 Sange Ngoza

Lightweight: Khaya Busakwe W ko 5 Aphiwe Mboyiya

Junior flyweight: Mpumelelo Tshabalala W pts 8 Melvin Manquil

The tournament was presented by Xaba Promotions.