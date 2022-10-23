In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
Simms, appearing to be quite overweight, showed good defense, a good jab and a great chin. Morrison landed his share of shots, but Sims’ skills largely frustrated him. Scores were 78-74 3x. Sims claimed the USNBC belt.
Debuting 19-year-old super welterweight Steve Cunningham Jr. bumrushed fellow debutant Andre Scott, 33, and got him out of there in 16 seconds.
Featherweight Jose Luis Castillo Jr. (25-3, 19 KOs) destroyed James Roach (6-6, 5 KOs) in the first round. Castillo dropped Roach twice. Time was 2:11. Impressive demolition by Castillo who showed a lot of charisma in his postfight interview.
Welterweight Jake Robinson (6-2-1, 3 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Alcibiade “Roberto Duran Jr” Duran (9-3, 7 KOs). Robinson built up an insurmountable lead, then nearly got knocked out by Duran in the final round. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 60-54.
Light heavyweight Yavontae Christopher (3-0, 2 KOs) took the fight to previously unbeaten Gerald McClellan Jr. (2-1, 1 KO) and won a four round 40-36, 39-37, 40-36 unanimous decision.
In all, three of the five sons were defeated.
No more pretenders please.
Idk what is worse, watching legends fighting each other in exhibition bouts who once could fight but now can’t, or watching their sons who never could fight. It’s a tossup.