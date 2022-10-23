In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.

Simms, appearing to be quite overweight, showed good defense, a good jab and a great chin. Morrison landed his share of shots, but Sims’ skills largely frustrated him. Scores were 78-74 3x. Sims claimed the USNBC belt.

Debuting 19-year-old super welterweight Steve Cunningham Jr. bumrushed fellow debutant Andre Scott, 33, and got him out of there in 16 seconds.

Featherweight Jose Luis Castillo Jr. (25-3, 19 KOs) destroyed James Roach (6-6, 5 KOs) in the first round. Castillo dropped Roach twice. Time was 2:11. Impressive demolition by Castillo who showed a lot of charisma in his postfight interview.

Welterweight Jake Robinson (6-2-1, 3 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Alcibiade “Roberto Duran Jr” Duran (9-3, 7 KOs). Robinson built up an insurmountable lead, then nearly got knocked out by Duran in the final round. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 60-54.

Light heavyweight Yavontae Christopher (3-0, 2 KOs) took the fight to previously unbeaten Gerald McClellan Jr. (2-1, 1 KO) and won a four round 40-36, 39-37, 40-36 unanimous decision.

In all, three of the five sons were defeated.