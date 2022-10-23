October 22, 2022
Boxing Results

Lara crushes Sanmartin in three

WBA #12 featherweight Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) scored a third round knockout over 40-year-old veteran Jose Sanmartin (33-6-1, 21 KOs) to stay in the featherweight title picture on Saturday night at the Plaza de Toros in Mexico City. Lara dropped the 40-year-old Sanmartin twice in round three. Rime was 1:36.

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

WBO #4 lightweight Angel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Jeremy Cuevas (14-2, 10 KOs) in a very exciting fight where both fighters landed big shots, The referee finally waved it off with Fiero landing bomb after bomb. Time was :53.

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Super lightweight Reshat “The Albanian Bear” Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) outscored Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (10-3-1, 5 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 97-93 3x.

Super featherweight Alberto Mora (4-0, 3 KOs), a former amateur star, outpointed Diego Andrade (14-8-2, 1 KO) over eight rounds. Mora dropped Andrade in round eight en route to a 80-71, 79-72, 78-73 verdict.

