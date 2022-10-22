In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Padraig “Te Hammer” McCrory (15-0, 9 KOs) defeated WBO #8, WBC #11 rated Leon Bunn (18-1, 9 KOs) via sixth round TKO on Saturday night at the Fabriksporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany. McCrory dropped Bunn in rounds two and three, then finished him with a third knockdown in round six. Bunn gamely beat the count, but his corner threw in the towel. Time was 1:56. With the win, McCrory claimed the vacant IBO 175lb title.

