Orlando resident and promoter Gonzalo Sapia hosted an event Friday night at the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. The main event featured Miami-based super featherweight proposect Frank Diaz (10-1, 8 KOs) who decisioned veteran Oscar Bravo (25-11, 11 KOs) of Chile by majority decisión.
The co-main event saw unbeaten WBA #15 cruiserweight Serik Musadilov (14-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan stopping Javier Gomez Rueda (21-18, 15 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in round one.
Rounding out the card…
Mark Bernaldez UD Marcello Williams 6 rds super featherweights
Livan Navarro UD Antonio Sanchez 8 rds super welterweights
Romero Duno UD Christian Danilo Guido 8rds lightweights
Jose Nieves KO1 Micielo Alvarado 4 rds flyweights
Abel Gonzalez KO1 Vitaliy Lozovskiy 6 rds super middleweights
Hugo Noriega RTD 3 Heivinson Herrera 8 rds super welterweights