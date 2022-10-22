October 22, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Orlando, Florida

Orlando resident and promoter Gonzalo Sapia hosted an event Friday night at the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. The main event featured Miami-based super featherweight proposect Frank Diaz (10-1, 8 KOs) who decisioned veteran Oscar Bravo (25-11, 11 KOs) of Chile by majority decisión.

The co-main event saw unbeaten WBA #15 cruiserweight Serik Musadilov (14-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan stopping Javier Gomez Rueda (21-18, 15 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in round one.

Rounding out the card…

Mark Bernaldez UD Marcello Williams 6 rds super featherweights
Livan Navarro UD Antonio Sanchez 8 rds super welterweights
Romero Duno UD Christian Danilo Guido 8rds lightweights
Jose Nieves KO1 Micielo Alvarado 4 rds flyweights
Abel Gonzalez KO1 Vitaliy Lozovskiy 6 rds super middleweights
Hugo Noriega RTD 3 Heivinson Herrera 8 rds super welterweights

McCrory TKOs Bunn for IBO belt
Upset: Agbeko defeats Steen

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>