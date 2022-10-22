Orlando resident and promoter Gonzalo Sapia hosted an event Friday night at the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. The main event featured Miami-based super featherweight proposect Frank Diaz (10-1, 8 KOs) who decisioned veteran Oscar Bravo (25-11, 11 KOs) of Chile by majority decisión.

The co-main event saw unbeaten WBA #15 cruiserweight Serik Musadilov (14-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan stopping Javier Gomez Rueda (21-18, 15 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in round one.

Rounding out the card…

Mark Bernaldez UD Marcello Williams 6 rds super featherweights

Livan Navarro UD Antonio Sanchez 8 rds super welterweights

Romero Duno UD Christian Danilo Guido 8rds lightweights

Jose Nieves KO1 Micielo Alvarado 4 rds flyweights

Abel Gonzalez KO1 Vitaliy Lozovskiy 6 rds super middleweights

Hugo Noriega RTD 3 Heivinson Herrera 8 rds super welterweights