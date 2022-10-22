In a good action clash between unbeaten heavyweights, Moses “Thunder Hands” Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) hammered out an eight round majority decision over Elvis Garcia (12-1, 9 KOs). Scores were 76-76, 77-75, 77-75.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a second-round KO of Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of the Salita Promotions event.

Super lightweight prospect Joshua “Double J” Pagan (4-0, 2 KOs) took a hard-fought six-round unanimous decision over Jeremiah Lewis Watts (now 2-1, 1 KO). Scores were 59-55 3x.

In the opening bout of the night, super featherweight David Navarro moved to 5-1, 4 KOs with a second-round TKO over Luis Domingo Hernandez (14-7-1, 9 KOs).