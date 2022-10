Isiah Johnson 140.5 vs. William Para-Smith 143.5

Rashan Adams 133.8 vs. Kelvin Smith (Will weigh in tomorrow)

Eliezer Olmeda 149.2 vs. Rahiem Cooke 151.5

Nimal Farmer 147.7 vs. Leonidas Fowlkes 145.6

Marvelous Corbin 142 vs. Joshua Zimmerman 137.6

Venue: Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 5 PM for Amateurs; 7:30 PM for Professionals