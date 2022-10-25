By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California is back in the ring when he takes on undefeated lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) of Mexico, this Saturday night October 29 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, live on DAZN.

“I’m excited to be headlining, fighting one of the best in the division, other than a champion and William Zepeda is going to bring out the best in me,” Joseph Diaz Jr. said about his upcoming fight with Zepeda. “Overall, it’s one hell of a fight. It will be one hell of a fight because William Zepeda brings it and so do I.”

It’s all or nothing for Diaz in this fight as he is coming off a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of the now undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney last December. A win over Zepeda will catapult Diaz into another major fight or world title shot.

“This fight represents everything in my career. I am coming off a defeat against Devin Haney, the fight turned out the way it was, I feel that I’m still the better fighter and I was just relying on one punch landing cleaner shots, but it adds more fuel to me now,” Diaz said.

The 2012 U.S Olympian, Diaz began his career undefeated and suffered his first defeat to Gary Russell Jr. in his first shot at a world title. Diaz was not done, bouncing back, and earning another shot at a world title, defeating Tevin Farmer in January of 2020 to win the IBF super featherweight title. Making the first defense of his title, Diaz fought to a draw against Shavka Rahmikov in going the distance 12 rounds and then won a unanimous decision over Javier Fortuna in defending his title.

“I love to compete and fight the best. With my defeats, I’m always growing and taking them as learning experiences,” Diaz stated.

With the preparation under his belt wrapped up, Diaz along with his father Joseph Sr. and longtime respected trainer Ben Lira are ready for the challenge in Zepeda.

“It has been a solid camp; I have trained hard, and I’ve been staying focused. I am ready for this fight with Zepeda,” Diaz on his preparation.

His opponent, Zepeda a southpaw, has caught a few eyes within the last couple of years. Making his U.S debut in November of 2020 by scoring an impressive knockout over Roberto Ramirez. Zepeda followed up with a stoppage of previously unbeaten and highly touted prospect Hector Tanajara in July of 2021 and wrapped up the year with a fourth-round knockout over John Vicente Moralde. This year Zepeda struggled in his knockout win over Luis Videas as he hit the canvas in that fight. In his last fight he went the distance with aged veteran Rene Alvarado this past May.

“I watched his fight with Tanajara and Alvarado, styles make fights, but I really don’t take that into factor. It’s a matter of who will adjust and who prepared for fight night. I have faced multiple southpaws in my career, it’s nothing new to me. I know he is going to apply a lot of pressure. He wins his fights applying a lot of pressure,” Diaz on Zepeda. “I’m on a whole other level, he is a one-dimensional fighter. He hasn’t fought a guy as experienced strong, slick, fast, accurate fighter like me. He is going to see it. I will be landing my hard shots and throwing as much as he’s throwing. May the best man win,” Diaz added.

A win here obviously puts Diaz back in the mix at lightweight which includes Haney who already defeated him, George Kambosos Jr., Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis who has been speculated of moving up to 140 as a result to the emergence of Shakur Stevenson who recently lost his titles at the scale after failing to make 130-pound weight limit.

“I will go out there and show everyone. I am still the best at 135. After I put on a good performance, people will demand for me to fight for a world title again. I want to fight the best, I want to continue and give the best fights for the fans,” as Diaz vows to get his name back in the mix. “This fight sets up the winner for a mega fight. This is a sink or swim type of fight,” Diaz added.

Will it be sink or swim for Diaz? As Zepeda already regarded a highly touted rising contender in Mexico looks to get passed Diaz. Now the 29-year-old father understands the importance of sacrificing and committing as the birth of his son has helped him stay more focused on his career. Dedicating himself and having proper discipline, Diaz understands his role and looks to continue his path to becoming a two-time world champion.

“Now that I have my boy with me all the time it’s more motivating. I’m doing this for my son. It’s a blessing for me,” Diaz said. “This fight is not going the distance. I will make sure Zepeda feels my shots, then hope to be a champion once again,”

