Weights from Plant City, Florida By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Angelo “El Chinito” Leo 125.6 vs. Mike Plania 125.6

Romero Duno 136.8 vs. Antonio “Toño” Moran 137

Christopher Pearson 167.6 vs. Trevor McCumby 167.6

Mykell Gamble 128.2 vs. Damian Alcala 126.6

Ryan “Main Event” Maine 156 vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa 155.4

Tristan Gallichan 139.8 vs. Erion Johnson 138

Enzo “The Bandit” Herrera 147.6 vs. Lordgod Pannell 146.4 Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox Promotions

TV: Probox TV Jake Paul opponent named Simon Kean retires

