Celebrity cruiserweight Jake Paul has announced his next opponent, again a pro boxer. Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) will face Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) on March 2 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bourland, 35, last fought in 2022 and his previous fight before that was in 2018.

Jake Paul: “The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone-chilling nickname… he is also endangered.

“On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience and to show my love to the island I call home. I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.”