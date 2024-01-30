Celebrity cruiserweight Jake Paul has announced his next opponent, again a pro boxer. Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) will face Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) on March 2 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bourland, 35, last fought in 2022 and his previous fight before that was in 2018.
Jake Paul: “The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone-chilling nickname… he is also endangered.
“On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience and to show my love to the island I call home. I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.”
Where does he find these “pro boxers”, looks like he goes to the tip and picks the one at the top of the garbage pile