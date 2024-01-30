The undercard is pretty much set for the March 29 junior lightweight clash between former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez ((31-2, 23 KOs) against former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will televise.
- In the co-feature, WBC/WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) collide for the undisputed women’s minimumweight crown.
- WBC #4, IBF #9, WBO #7 lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) will fight Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (19-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
- U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) will look to retain his 100 percent knockout ratio in a scheduled eight-round tilt against Don Haynesworth (18-8-1, 16 KOs).
- Lightweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs), the youngest son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, will lock horns with Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder.
- Unbeaten middleweight Sergio Rodriguez (10-0-1, 8 KOs) will take on Sanny Duversonne (12-6-2, 9 KOs) in a six-rounder.
- Junior welterweight Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs) will also see action.
Estrada – Valle is a fantastic fight. You pick Estrada, but she may be struggling at the weight and, if she is, she will have a very hard night with Yoka Valle. Glad to see them bring back Wilson as well after the fight with Nava.
Wilson in 2!