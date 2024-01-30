Valdez-Wilson Undercard Update The undercard is pretty much set for the March 29 junior lightweight clash between former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez ((31-2, 23 KOs) against former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will televise. In the co-feature, WBC/WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) collide for the undisputed women’s minimumweight crown.

WBC #4, IBF #9, WBO #7 lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) will fight Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (19-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) will look to retain his 100 percent knockout ratio in a scheduled eight-round tilt against Don Haynesworth (18-8-1, 16 KOs).

Lightweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs), the youngest son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, will lock horns with Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Unbeaten middleweight Sergio Rodriguez (10-0-1, 8 KOs) will take on Sanny Duversonne (12-6-2, 9 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Junior welterweight Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs) will also see action. Jake Paul opponent named Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

