Two additional world title fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s official. Former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. and three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will clash for the vacant IBF lightweight world title as part of a world title tripleheader on Sunday, May 12, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The card will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I am excited for the opportunity to fight once again for a world title. George Kambosos Jr. is a good fighter, and I know I must prepare well to earn the victory. Fighting in Australia will be a new experience, and I am Iooking forward to giving the people of Perth a great fight.”

George Kambosos Jr: “I am extremely motivated and eager to face off with the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko. Once again, I will bring a world championship showdown and a mega stadium fight to Australian shores. This will be a battle between two modern day warriors. This is a fight I’ve always wanted, and it will soon become a reality. This fight means everything to me. It’s about cementing the immortal boxing legacy I want to leave behind. I will be ready, and victory is the only thing on my mind. Thank you to the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government for getting behind this historic event.”