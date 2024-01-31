It’s official. Former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. and three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will clash for the vacant IBF lightweight world title as part of a world title tripleheader on Sunday, May 12, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The card will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I am excited for the opportunity to fight once again for a world title. George Kambosos Jr. is a good fighter, and I know I must prepare well to earn the victory. Fighting in Australia will be a new experience, and I am Iooking forward to giving the people of Perth a great fight.”
George Kambosos Jr: “I am extremely motivated and eager to face off with the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko. Once again, I will bring a world championship showdown and a mega stadium fight to Australian shores. This will be a battle between two modern day warriors. This is a fight I’ve always wanted, and it will soon become a reality. This fight means everything to me. It’s about cementing the immortal boxing legacy I want to leave behind. I will be ready, and victory is the only thing on my mind. Thank you to the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government for getting behind this historic event.”
Loma getting up there in age now. He should outbox kambosos but anything can happen down under.
Always remember horn vs. Pac-Man an Australian robbery, but I believe Loma wins hands down.
lomo getting older, but still wins handily.
George is a smaller guy without a lot of reach, so he can’t complain about Lomachenko as a big lightweight.
George’s best approach would be to say Lomachenko is old and lost his last fight, even though he looked pretty good. George can say he’s younger, training in his own gym in Australia, and did enough to win his last fight even if he didn’t look good fighting in the US. George needs a better strategy and trainer than in his last 2 fights. He should use at least one new assistant trainer.
As much as I would like to say “Ozzy,Ozzy, Ozzy ” I’m afraid to say Loma is just another level and as will win. Sorry George,it is what it is.