\Unbeaten Welterweights Conor Benn and Peter Dobson came face-to-face for the first time Tuesday to kick-off fight week in Las Vegas as they close in on their clash at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, live worldwide on DAZN.

Benn was in a confident mood as Dobson sized up to him in front of promoter Eddie Hearn at the landmark ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign on the famous Nevada strip and outside the entrance to The Chelsea venue where they will battle on Saturday afternoon. In a tense exchange, the pair traded verbal blows as the countdown to their powder keg clash draws closer.