Canadian heavyweight Simon “The Grizzly” Kean has decided to retire from the ring at the age of 35. After an amateur career of 70 fights that included participation in the 2012 London Olympics, Kean went onto the pros to post a 23-2 record with 22 KOs. In his final fight, he was stopped by former world champion Joseph Parker on the Fury-Ngannou super card last October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

