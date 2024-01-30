Canadian heavyweight Simon “The Grizzly” Kean has decided to retire from the ring at the age of 35. After an amateur career of 70 fights that included participation in the 2012 London Olympics, Kean went onto the pros to post a 23-2 record with 22 KOs. In his final fight, he was stopped by former world champion Joseph Parker on the Fury-Ngannou super card last October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Good idea. They probably took so long to step him up because they knew he couldn’t compete at the highest level, but he did shoot his shot and he can hold his head high. He did the best he could. Was an Olympian and probably the best Canadian born heavyweight of his era and not too many people can say that. Best wishes to Simon Kean.
I never seen him fight live. I know he split two fights with Dillon Carman who I have seen live. Unfortunately I saw him beat up a very very old Ruddock. Back to Kean it does seem like he was around a long time before he stepped up. No shame in losing to Parker. That loss even looks better with Parker’s recent success. Another Canadian Neven Pajkic took a similar path and his only loss is to Tyson Fury. He actually dropped Fury but only fought once afterwards.
Kean is a decent heavyweight, the loss against Parker was actually not that bad, he had a good fight before he got stopped. Thought Kean would do good in other fights, ok not Parker type level, but against some other decent opponents. All the best in whatever he does next.
hopefully the grizzly can go into hibernation with some Saudi cash