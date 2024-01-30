After a long break due to a back injury, heavyweight Victor Faust (11-1, 7 KOs) is scheduled to return to the ring on February 25 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Faust will face Marcos Antonio Aumada (25-12, 20 KOs), who is known for knocking out previously unbeaten German star Peter Kadiru. Faust is coming off his first loss against Lenier Pero 12 months ago.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskyi (10-1, 8 KOs) returns after his defeat against WBA #1-rated Martin Bakole in April 2023. Shevadzutskyi will face unbeaten Edonis Berisha (7-0, 6 KOs).

“I’m happy that Victor and Igor are getting back in the ring. “The two of them are excited about their fights and of course want to come back with victories so that they can fight at the top again,” said promoter Erol Ceylan.