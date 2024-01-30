WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has announced his retirement from boxing on Twitter. The 26-year-old Stevenson didn’t give a specific reason, but he’s clearly upset about stablemate Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk fighting for the vacant WBO lightweight belt. ‘Sickening’ and ‘disgusting’ were a couple of the terms he used for that bout.
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya was quick to respond to the news, saying “Congratulations on what you accomplished Shakur Stevenson. Now time to vacate the title. Really enjoyed your career.”
Boxing is famous for its short-lived retirements. This has all the signs of being one of them.
Great news!!! who wants to watch this clown “fight”.
Yea right! I would bet everything I own plus all that I have including the house and car that this boring clown will be back!
It would be preposterous and ridiculous to take this horrendously boring guy serious. I’m just angry that I will now have to take a sleep remedy instead of getting my Zzzzs when I used to watch his extremely nauseous and boring fights!
Wouldn’t miss him a bit. Just mad that I will have nothing to fall asleep to. Bye, bye, one brick city.
I am sure when his bank account dwindles some and boredom sets in, he will reconsider coming back.
Obvious tensions in the camp. This “should” be part of an exit strategy. The retirement will depend on whatever contract he has right now and the time required in retirement to make the contract null and void. Just my opinion. That’s the first thing that came to mind.
Yes, seems like it’s a business move rather than a real retirement. Sometimes you have to find the loopholes in contracts.
Well I think nobody wants to risk his money since he is not ticket seller
Thank you Shakur for move aside and let the real boxers fight
If you come back you will be very welcome
There are couple guys I’d like to see you fight
But now nobody want to hire you for a possibly loss money at ticket office
We should be so lucky. One of the least excitimg boxers in history.
Sure…
See him back somewhere between 6months to 3yrs
Yeah kind of like when Teofimo Lopez “retired.”
Shakur th9ught because he beat Valdez he had done enough
And boxing is more than 2-3 years and m9re than 1-2 good fighters beaten
Boxing is constancy, building acareer and legacy through the years
Shakur’s last fight against Edwin De Los Santos was painful to watch……
Yall believe that. That’s the word used when you need to make money by unretiring.
Shakur, who once entered the ring sporting the shirt of a hate group, is probably the least-liked boxing champion in the world!
“Sickening” and “Disgusting” are the exact terms that come to mind when thinking about Stevenson’s brand of, ahem, “boxing.” Good riddance I say. But we all know this “retirement” won’t stick. Teofimo Lopez anyone?
Please be a man of your word.
Bullishhtt! He is full of ishhhht! At 26, hell run out of money in no time! I doubt he’ll working at popeyes fried chicken joint making minimun wage!
He’s not a house hold name and his last fight was a snorefest. He’ll be back, this Gen-Z snowflake is just seeking attention.
all that talent, his last fight and not wanting to engage and just running around the ring told me he just don’t want to fight or just doesn’t like the contact, who does but thats what you sign up for, we won’t miss him, like so many others would fight like once a year, look at ray leonard, from his debut in feb. 1977, dec. 1979, had around 27 fights, these fighters today have to much time on there hands.
He is a great boxer but I won’t miss him that is for sure.
Did not see the last fight against De Los Santos, so I can’t comment on the boringness, but I did see him whip Valdez, Herring, and Joet Gonzalez and bagged Gonzales’s sister. He beats Loma, Pitbull, and Navarette, IMO. I’d rather be right than liked, and Shakur Stevenson is a damn good fighter, and you haters know it. Stop it. Facts!
That remains to be seen if he could beat Loma, Cruz, and navarette. He might lull them to sleep first and not with his fists. No hate, we just don’t appreciate, his boring style.
Which is more likely? He stays out of the ring or he stays out of jail?
I am 100% sure Stevenson will later return to action with a Kool*Aid smile. De Los Santos is nooooo joke, and he will always give Stevenson major ring problems.
During Stevenson’s departure, I hope he stays in the gym and be aware of the dinner table. Last, while outside the ring, Stevenson better keep it simple (or else trouble will follow).
Shakur vs Loma!
Well this certainly seems permanent and legit.