WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has announced his retirement from boxing on Twitter. The 26-year-old Stevenson didn’t give a specific reason, but he’s clearly upset about stablemate Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk fighting for the vacant WBO lightweight belt. ‘Sickening’ and ‘disgusting’ were a couple of the terms he used for that bout.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya was quick to respond to the news, saying “Congratulations on what you accomplished Shakur Stevenson. Now time to vacate the title. Really enjoyed your career.”

Boxing is famous for its short-lived retirements. This has all the signs of being one of them.