January 30, 2024
Boxing News

“Rockin’ Fights” returns Feb 23

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing returns to The Paramount in Huntington, New York, on February 23 with the 46th edition of the long-running “Rockin’ Fights” series. Super welterweight Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (15-2, 8 KOs) defends his WBA Continental USA title for the first time against “The Egyptian Prince” Mpondu Kalunga (11-2, 3 KOs) in the ten round main event. This will be Toussaint’s eleventh appearance at The Paramount, and his first as a headliner.

In the other featured bout, WBC #9, WBA #14 (WBA) cruiserweight “The Italian Tank” Simone Federici (20-2-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental America’s title in a ten-rounder against former world title challenger Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (31-4-1, 14 KOs).

