Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing returns to The Paramount in Huntington, New York, on February 23 with the 46th edition of the long-running “Rockin’ Fights” series. Super welterweight Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (15-2, 8 KOs) defends his WBA Continental USA title for the first time against “The Egyptian Prince” Mpondu Kalunga (11-2, 3 KOs) in the ten round main event. This will be Toussaint’s eleventh appearance at The Paramount, and his first as a headliner.

In the other featured bout, WBC #9, WBA #14 (WBA) cruiserweight “The Italian Tank” Simone Federici (20-2-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental America’s title in a ten-rounder against former world title challenger Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (31-4-1, 14 KOs).