The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered the commencement of negotiations for a clash between current WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete and #2 rated lightweight Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight title formerly held by Devin Haney. The parties have 15 days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within that time frame, purse bid procedures will be ordered with a minimum acceptable bid of $150,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid at any time during the negotiation process.

