By Hesiquio Balderas

Super middleweight John Ryder was able to speak to the Mexican media right after his fight with Jaime Munguia comparing Canelo and Munguia.

“They are two different fighters,” said Ryder. “Canelo is sensational. He has a very good brain or IQ inside the ring. The big difference I can see is Canelo has more experience but Munguía hits harder, throws a lot of punches and has a good chin.”

“If they ever fought it would be a very good fight, I can’t decide what would happen. Like I said, Canelo has the brain and experience and Mungia the power, the chin, and volume punching.”