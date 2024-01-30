By Hesiquio Balderas
Super middleweight John Ryder was able to speak to the Mexican media right after his fight with Jaime Munguia comparing Canelo and Munguia.
“They are two different fighters,” said Ryder. “Canelo is sensational. He has a very good brain or IQ inside the ring. The big difference I can see is Canelo has more experience but Munguía hits harder, throws a lot of punches and has a good chin.”
“If they ever fought it would be a very good fight, I can’t decide what would happen. Like I said, Canelo has the brain and experience and Mungia the power, the chin, and volume punching.”
there is no need to wonder who would win. canelo will never fighting anybody that has a chance to beat him , after losing to bivol. Canelo is a coward.
Naaaaaaa you jealous on canelo
After Benavides canelo had/has fucked nobody
Canelo has ducked nobody but Benavides
Don’t worry Canelo will deliver Benavidez an ass whooping in September. I guarantee it.
Full credit to Munguia for his win and certainly John Ryder would be a good person to ask but I don’t think Munguia troubles Canelo much at all. I could see a late stoppage but, otherwise, Canelo 10-2 ish.
Canelo has elite power and chin as well don’t forget that he walked through GGG and Bivol’s punches. Canelo is a great counter puncher/ pressure fighter. He’s extremely intelligent inside the ring. The man KO Plant while Benavidez couldn’t. Plant came out and had said that Canelo was the hardest hitter he had faced after the Benavidez fight. Ryder got KO by Munguia but Canelo beat Ryder’s ass way worse. He didn’t KO him but he did drop him twice, broke his nose and destroyed his face the man looked like he was in a car wreck all the while Canelo coming off of hand surgery at that. Canelo has the experience, power and chin to beat Munguia by UD or KO. Munguia has really never fought anyone good. He beat Ryder a Canelo leftover after the car wreck he took from Canelo doesn’t say much. Munguia appears to be a good fighter but Canelo is a great fighter.