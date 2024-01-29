January 29, 2024
Boxing News

Anderson poised for breakthrough year

Michael AndersonWelterweight Michael “Slick” Anderson (24-3-1, 18 KOs) is slated to return to the ring on the March installment of the Brick City Fight Night series at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Despite being currently unranked by the sanctioning bodies, Anderson is confident that his seven-fight winning streak is catching their attention. He envisions his place among the best in the welterweight division, with names like Vergil Ortiz, Alexis Rocha, and Cody Crawley on his radar.

“I know my moment is coming soon,” said Anderson. “I’ve been working for the right opportunity to showcase my talent and be in a position to win a world title. Fighting in Newark means the world to me, but I’m ready to go wherever anyone is willing to put it all on the line against me.”

>