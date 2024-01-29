Wise Owl Boxing has announced that they will be offering additional services to help professional boxers under it’s management platform. Wise Owl currently manages the careers of WBC #1 super welterweight Charles Conwell and former world title challenger Brandon Adams among others.
Former WBA super welterweight world champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout will headline a BKFC bare-knuckle event on Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
Happy Birthday to Hall of Fame boxing referee Richard Steele, who turned 80 last Friday.
Conwell. A name that seems to be getting skipped over quite a lot at 154.
I was just about to say that. Doesn’t seem like Wise Owl is doing too good of a job with Conwell these days… and Brandon Adams hasn’t fought in three years.
Brandon Adams actually owns a gym and trains fighters in I think Santa Fe springs, CA. I always liked him seemed to be down to earth.
I was wondering what happened to him. You look up now and, despite the fact that Adams knocked him out (in that slippery ring in Puerto Rico), Bohachuk went back and rebuilt and he’s about to fight for a world title and he also beat Mosley Jr. and he’s ranked top ten by every organization at middleweight.
Lucie, He was on ESPNs series for boxing as well as Epix fighting series that was hosted by andre ward. He actually won that which earned him that title shot. That’s where he beat Mosely Jr. Ton of heart, but I always felt he was fighting with too big of guys that maybe he should of been fighting at least at 147.
My goodness, Richard Steele is 80! I know some people could not forget the Chavez-Taylor 1 stoppage but Steele was overall, one of the best referees I have seen.