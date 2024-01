Tszyu headed to U.S. training camp Promoter George Rose and WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu depart for Las Vegas in preparation to headline on Amazon Prime PPV March 30 at the T-Mobile arena. Tszyu will fight two-time former champion Keith Thurman. _ Results from Lansing, Michigan Like this: Like Loading...

