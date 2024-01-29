By Brad Snyder / The Undercard

Carlos Llinas is taking his successful boxing series to different cities across the state of Michigan. Already established and successful within the city limits of Detroit at Motor City Casino, Llinas hinted at more shows in various cities throughout Michigan in the near future.

Llinas teamed up with well known MMA promoter Pete Keung to throw Saturday night’s boxing fight card at Causeway Bay Hotel. This marked the first boxing card in Lansing since 2017.

The main event featured a hometown favorite, Justin Johnson (3-0, 3 KOs) beating fellow super middleweight, Ashaun Bates (0-3) with a right hand, producing a knockout victory in the first round.

Fight of the Night went to the co-main event, as welterweight Justin Lacey-Pierce (4-0, 3 KOs) went head to head in a tough battle with Rey Barrera Sarsola (0-1). Both fighters had moments, in which they controlled the fight. Sarasola was able to make some rounds close, but in the end it was Lacey-Pierce’s overall performance that won him the Majority Decision (40-36, 39-37, 38-38).

Cody Cross (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut by scoring two knockdowns in the first to defeat Marquan Flowers (0-1) with a TKO victory at the 1:09 mark of Round 1 in the super middleweight fight.

Welterweight Wesley Rivers (5-4, 1 KO) defeated Anthony Smith (1-6, 1 KO) when Smith could not answer the bell in between the 2nd and 3rd Rounds, giving Rivers the TKO win.

Junior middleweight Jorden McDonald (1-0, 1 KO) won by TKO over Marion Smith (0-1) in the 1st Round.

Cruiserweight Joseph Zuniga (1-1, 1 KO) knocked down David Carr Jr. (0-3) twice to win by TKO at 54 seconds in the 1st Round.

Super middleweight Ardarrieon Diego Williams (2-0, 2 KOs) won by TKO at the 2:01 mark of the 1st Round to defeat Darius Carr (0-1).