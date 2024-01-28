Middleweight Milan “White Warrior” Prat (22-1, 17 KOs) brutally knocked out previously unbeaten Suleiman Jafaru (15-1, 12 KOs) in the second round. Prat dropped Jafaru in the first round, floored him again in the second and then finally laid him out face down to end it near the end of round two.

2016 Olympian Hassan Amzile (6-2-1, 1 KO) seemingly outworked Mohamed Suleiman Kartoum (11-1-1, 0 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the French domestic super lightweight title. Two judges, however, scored it 95-95, 95-95, with the third judge had it 97-93 Amzile. The title remains vacant.

Super middleweight “Marvelous” Gustave Tamba (20-1, 14 KOs) needed just 40 seconds to demolish 40-yeqr-old John “Watto” Watson (14-5, 6 KOs), who was coming back after a 12-year layoff. A Tamba left hand clipped Watson and he simply short-circuited.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Alexandre Coustre (9-0, 5 KOs) took an eight round split decision over Michal Plesnik (9-7, 7 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 77-75 for Coustre, 78-74 for Plesnik.

Female super flyweight Mailys Gangloff (9-4, 2 KOs) outpointed Gemma Ruegg (7-10-1, 1 KO) over eight rounds.Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 80-72.