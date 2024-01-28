Ruiz keeps IBF Latino strap in Argentina Unbeaten Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (18-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina decisioned Ruben Dario Casero (10-3, 3 KOs) of Uruguay to retain his IBF Latino and South American super bantamweight titles. The event took place Saturday night at the Estadio F.A.B. in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ruiz scored knockdowns in rounds five and nine en route to the unanimous decisión victory. The official judges scorecards were 100-88 twice and 99-89. Glanton crushes Markic in two Jaime Munguia Postfight Comments Like this: Like Loading...

