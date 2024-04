Weights from Philadelphia Andrew “Beast” Tabiti 221.1 vs. Junior “Hurricane” Wright 223

Jesse “Hard Work” Hart 175.2 vs. Daniel Aduku TBA

Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy 162 vs. Jesus Cruz Silva 156.6

Muhsin Cason TBA vs. DeShon Webster TBA

Dylan Price 121 vs. Sebastian “Tito” Franzolini 119.9

Juan “Different Breed” Rivera 143 vs. DeAndre Menser 141.3

Juan Marrero 133.4 vs. Daniel McCall 135.5

Joey “Tank” Dawejko 257 vs. Walter Burns 228

“Hank” Lundy 140 vs. Juan De La Cruz 140.1

Seifullah Jihad Wise 148 vs. Aaron Newmones 146.1

Tariq Green 162.2 vs. Rancy Slanger 162.9 Venue: Liacouras Center, Temple University, Philadelphia

Promoter: Teflon Promotions

Venue: Liacouras Center, Temple University, Philadelphia

Promoter: Teflon Promotions

TV: BLK Prime PPV

