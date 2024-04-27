Tellez shuts out Jackson In a clash between unbeaten super welterweights, Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over “Action” Joseph Jackson (19-1, 15 KOs) on Friday night at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, Florida. Tellez dropped Jackson in round two en route to a 100-89 3x shutout. Weights from Philadelphia Like this: Like Loading...

