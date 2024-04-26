Jose Ramirez 141.8 vs. Rances Barthelemy 142
Vergil Ortiz Jr. 155.6 vs. Thomas Dulorme 154.6
Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte 138 vs. Joseph “JoJo” Diaz 137.6
Marlen Esparza 114* vs. Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz 111.2
*Note: Esparza lost her unified WBC/WBA/WBO female flyweight world titles on the scale.
Raul “El Cugar” Curiel 146.4 vs. Jorge Marron Jr. 146.2
Venue: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Vamos ortiz!!!!!
I give you 4 rounds to ko Delorme
Duro duro duro
Wow, Ortiz, Jr. (Ortiz) looks like a middleweight, and I thought the weight limit is 154 for both fighters?
If he is having problems making 154, Ortiz will probably have to eventually step to middleweight. If Ortiz can later make 154, then he should continue fighting at 154. If this fight was negotiated for a higher weigh-in, I am not a fan of it (move to a higher weight).
I am not a fan of any weight bullies or fighters not making weight for their divisions.
Anyhow, I doubt if Ortiz breaks a sweat for his early KO3 victory. Ortiz can scrap like a son of a gun, and he is a big problem for all fighters at 154. For future fights, let’s hope Ortiz can safely weigh-in and stay at 154.
Wow???
He is 1.5 lbs heavier
I don’t know why you said wow
Hopefully Alaniz beats Esparza and they don’t split up all of those belts. Was REALLY looking forward to Esparza fighting Fundora for undisputed.