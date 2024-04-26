April 26, 2024
DAZN Weights from Fresno

Jose Ramirez 141.8 vs. Rances Barthelemy 142

Photo: Marty Solis

Vergil Ortiz Jr. 155.6 vs. Thomas Dulorme 154.6
Photo: Marty Solis

Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte 138 vs. Joseph “JoJo” Diaz 137.6
Photo: Marty Solis

Marlen Esparza 114* vs. Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz 111.2
*Note: Esparza lost her unified WBC/WBA/WBO female flyweight world titles on the scale.
Photo: Marty Solis

Raul “El Cugar” Curiel 146.4 vs. Jorge Marron Jr. 146.2

Venue: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

  • Food content for the presence of lead should be investigated because some boxers are very heavy when they step on the scale. It’s known that some beers and Mexican food like tacos and burritos are loaded with this metal. Ask a massive 400-pound man named Andy Ruiz.

    Reply

  • Wow, Ortiz, Jr. (Ortiz) looks like a middleweight, and I thought the weight limit is 154 for both fighters?

    If he is having problems making 154, Ortiz will probably have to eventually step to middleweight. If Ortiz can later make 154, then he should continue fighting at 154. If this fight was negotiated for a higher weigh-in, I am not a fan of it (move to a higher weight).

    I am not a fan of any weight bullies or fighters not making weight for their divisions.

    Anyhow, I doubt if Ortiz breaks a sweat for his early KO3 victory. Ortiz can scrap like a son of a gun, and he is a big problem for all fighters at 154. For future fights, let’s hope Ortiz can safely weigh-in and stay at 154.

    Reply

  • Hopefully Alaniz beats Esparza and they don’t split up all of those belts. Was REALLY looking forward to Esparza fighting Fundora for undisputed.

    Reply
