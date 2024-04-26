DAZN Weights from Fresno Jose Ramirez 141.8 vs. Rances Barthelemy 142



Vergil Ortiz Jr. 155.6 vs. Thomas Dulorme 154.6



Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte 138 vs. Joseph “JoJo” Diaz 137.6



Marlen Esparza 114* vs. Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz 111.2

*Note: Esparza lost her unified WBC/WBA/WBO female flyweight world titles on the scale.



Raul “El Cugar” Curiel 146.4 vs. Jorge Marron Jr. 146.2 Venue: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN DAZN Weights from Liverpool Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

