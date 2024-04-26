Peter McGrail 121.8 vs. Marc Leach 121.2
Junaid Bostan 153.5 vs. Jack Martin 151.9
Ste Clarke 161.3 vs. Artjom Spatar 160.2
Beatriz Ferreira 134.8 vs. Yanina Del Carmen Lescano 134.4
Joe McGrail 126.4 vs. Ryan Walker 125.7
Hamza Uddin 115.3 vs. Santiago San Eusebio 114.9
Maiseyrose Courtney 113.2 vs. Gieseppina Di Stefano 114.2
Frankie Stringer 136.2 vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes De Oliveira 133.5
Venue: Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Ferreira – Lescano is an IBF championship fight and Ferreira is headed to the Olympics this summer. Would have to be the first time someone has won a pro title and a gold medal if she wins both.
Why is DAZN televising a card of this caliber?