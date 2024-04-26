By Miguel Maravilla

Tijuana, Mexico’s former world champion and undefeated super middleweight Jaime Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) held a media workout Tuesday afternoon at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California in preparation for his Mexican showdown against fellow Mexican and superstar, undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara. The Mexican showdown goes down next Saturday, May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity. I’m excited because there’s no better way to represent the Mexican fans than fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend. I really believe that this is going to be an exciting and memorable fight,” Jaime Munguia told reporters at the media day. “I can’t wait to get in the ring on May 4,”

The 27-year-old Munguia is coming off an impressive stoppage over John Ryder early this year in January. Disposing of Ryder in nine rounds as the Englishman had gone the distance with Canelo in his previous fight. That victory set the stage for Munguia’s showdown with Canelo.

“I felt better than ever in that fight. It was an opportunity for me to showcase what I can do. A fight that catapulted me to this opportunity,” Jaime Munguia told Fightnews.com®.

Looking to take advantage of another big opportunity, Munguia is no stranger to when opportunity knocks. It was back in 2018, the young undefeated contender Munguia stepped up as a replacement opponent in his opportunity that saw him make his splash in the boxing world when he stopped Sadam Ali to capture his first world title. Now, Munguia has a greater opportunity in fighting the Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

“When I first got this fight, I was excited because I know how big of an opportunity this is. I’m 100% ready for this fight,” Munguia on opportunity striking. “Without a doubt. They are both big fights (Sadam Ali & Canelo) for me. I have more experience now and I am more motivated. It will be a great fight,”

“I remember we gave him the opportunity and with his ambition, hunger, and power. He was able to take advantage of the opportunity and become world champion. Jaime is still hungry and passionate about boxing. He wants to be the next face of Mexican boxing,” The Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya told Fightnews.com®.

Taking on one Mexico’s best champions, Munguia steps in now against Canelo. Alvarez successfully defended his undisputed crown this past September in annihilating super welterweight king Jermall Charlo for twelve rounds and scoring a knockdown in route to the decision win.

“I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo. Eventually you must fight the best. He is a very experienced fighter with a lot of skills that can do a lot in the ring. I’m ready for him,” Munguia said about Canelo. “I’m expecting whatever comes in that ring. Canelo is experienced but there are a lot of advantages for me,”

“Jaime is ready for Canelo. He has advantages, height, youth, his ability to withstand punches, punch output and power. Canelo throws about 10 punches per round, Jaime throws around 60 per round. That can be the difference,” De La Hoya said.

With the team in its final phases of training camp, there’s no question that Freddie Roach has prepared Munguia to gear up for the Mexican superstar Canelo. This was his second stint under Freddie Roach as Munguia was previously trained by Hall Famer, Tijuana’s Erik Morales.

“The truth is I have been received with open arms here at Wild Card. Camp has been great the preparation with Freddie, I have learned a lot and continuing to learn. It has been a solid camp, and we are ready,”

“I see him more comfortable and happier with Freddie. That’s important and makes a difference,” De La Hoya said about Munguia’s preparation.

With the fight over a week away, Munguia’s focused on what will be the biggest fight of his career. An all-Mexican showdown against Canelo. Looking to represent the Mexican border town of Tijuana which has produced many great fighters through its history such as Erik Morales and Antonio Margarito. Not only does Munguia look to become Tijuana’s next great champion but also looks to take the throne as the next great Mexican champion.

“I feel a win here will be the biggest win of my career. The biggest win in Tijuana boxing history. There have been some great boxing moments. This will be great moment for Mexican boxing and it will also be the greatest moment in my career,” Munguia concluded.

“Jaime Munguia is the next Mexican star. I see a passing of the torch for Mexican boxing. Expect a war. The greatest fights are always between two Mexican fighters,” De La Hoya stated.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla