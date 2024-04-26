U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) hosted their final press conference on Thursday. Opponents Rances Barthelemy and Thomas Dulorme were not present. The twinbill take place on Saturday on DAZN from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Jose Ramirez: “I am ready for this Saturday. My goal is to get back on top and to get all those belts back. I still feel like I am one of the best 140-pounders in the division. I plan on making a statement on Saturday, and that’s what I was working on in the gym. Thank you to Oscar and to Golden Boy for the opportunity.”

Vergil Ortiz, Jr: “I don’t have too much to say right now. All everyone should know is that we had a great training camp, trained hard, and had incredible sparring. I like running – I ran a lot. I really don’t have anything else to say aside from that.”