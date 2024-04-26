U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) hosted their final press conference on Thursday. Opponents Rances Barthelemy and Thomas Dulorme were not present. The twinbill take place on Saturday on DAZN from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
Jose Ramirez: “I am ready for this Saturday. My goal is to get back on top and to get all those belts back. I still feel like I am one of the best 140-pounders in the division. I plan on making a statement on Saturday, and that’s what I was working on in the gym. Thank you to Oscar and to Golden Boy for the opportunity.”
Vergil Ortiz, Jr: “I don’t have too much to say right now. All everyone should know is that we had a great training camp, trained hard, and had incredible sparring. I like running – I ran a lot. I really don’t have anything else to say aside from that.”
Decent card, Thomas Dulorme hasn’t fought in 2 and a half years since he was destroyed in 1 round by Ennis so I don’t know how this type of challenge can help Ortiz jr…
Vamos ortiz you !!!!are my rooster
I agree with you, Arturo. Great to have Ramirez and Ortiz on the same card but this matchup vs Dulorme does little for Ortiz other than give him a round or two and put another KO on his record. I hope Ortiz moves to the PBC stable because that’s when we’ll see him in there with the likes of Tszyu, Spence, Fundora, Lubin, and Fundora. It’d even be great to see him in there against Jermel Charlo. Not sure what Golden Boy can do for him at this point.