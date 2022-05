Weights from Philadelphia Kenny Robles 138.8 vs. James Bernadin 138.9

(NBA Americas jr. welterweight title) Victor Padilla 135.9 vs. Jesus Perez 136

Thanjhae Teasley 144.8 vs. Jetter Burgos 145.8

James Martin 156.5 vs. Lukasz Baranasz 157.5 Venue: 2300 Arena

Promoter: King’s Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

Stream: BXNGTV.com Boxing Back In Cleveland Meng, Pascal make weight Like this: Like Loading...

