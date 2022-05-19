Meng, Pascal make weight IBF #1 Fanlong Meng (17-0, 10 KOs) and former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) made weight for their clash on Friday at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Meng weighed 174.4, while Pascal scaled in at 175. The bout can be seen at proboxtv.com. Lejarraga, Metcalf make weight Like this: Like Loading...

