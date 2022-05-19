May 19, 2022
Lejarraga, Metcalf make weight

Hometown favorite Kerman Lejarraga (153.8) and James Metcalf (153.9) weigh in ahead of their EBU European super welterweight title fight tomorrow night in Bilbao, Spain. The bout can be seen live on DAZN.

