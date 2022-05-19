Hometown favorite Kerman Lejarraga (153.8) and James Metcalf (153.9) weigh in ahead of their EBU European super welterweight title fight tomorrow night in Bilbao, Spain. The bout can be seen live on DAZN.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
