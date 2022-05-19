May 19, 2022
Babic: I expect this to be another knockout

“The last two fights became too easy for me. I was just knocking guys out. For this fight, I trained like an MF,” said bridgerweight Alen Babic at Thursday’s Buatsi-Richards press conference in London. Babic (10-0, 10 KOs) faces Adam Balski (16-1, 9 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the WBC silver bridger title on DAZN.

“I expect this to be another knockout, a crazy knockout, because I’m not going to go out there to box. I’m back to my old self. I’m not going to try something new, I’m just going to try to run over this guy. I’m going for it from the first second!“

