DAZN and Golden Boy have announced a new multi-year, multi-fight agreement. This venture expands on the relationship that started in 2018 with a five-year deal. The partnership will include championship fight nights alongside a new prospect development series – Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN – a monthly boxing series hosted by boxing broadcaster Beto Duran and boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins. Additional events to follow in 2022 will include the return of undefeated stars Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. in June, July, and August, respectively.

